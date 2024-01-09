Road crash in UP leaves man dead

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A 50-year-old man from Uttarakhand was killed while his wife and son were injured when their car fell into a ditch amid fog in Jasmour village here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accident took place on Monday evening when the family was returning home after visiting the temple of Maa Shakambhari Devi.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the accident took place when the man tried to save a motorcyclist.

The three were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared the man identified as Mahendra dead while his wife Manju (45) and son Prashant (25) have been admitted.

The family members of the deceased refused permission for conducting postmortem of Mahendra, Jain said. PTI COR NAV DV DV