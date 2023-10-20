Road crash in UP leaves six injured

Etawah (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) A road crash involving three vehicles on the Etawah-Agra national highway left six people injured, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night when a speeding truck hit a tractor while trying to overtake it and suddenly applied brakes. The bus coming from behind then rammed into the truck near Adda Bhagwan village, SHO, Sudhir Kumar said.

Six people were injured in the accident. While four people were admitted to the district hospital, two critically injured passengers were referred to the Saifai Medical College, he said.

The accident also led to disruption of traffic on the highway. PTI COR SAB DV DV