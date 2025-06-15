Road crash in UP leaves six police personnel injured

Farrukhabad(UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Six police personnel from Budaun were injured after their SUV collided with a truck on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Ubri Khera turn in the Kamalganj police station area while they were en route to Lucknow.

The injured police personnel were identified as Mayank Tiwari (41), Bobby (33), Sonu (36), Pradeep Chaudhary (32), Jitendra Saxena (54), and Pravendra Malik (55).

The police personnel have been taken to a hospital in Lucknow. PTI COR CDN DV DV