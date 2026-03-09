Road crash in UP leaves two cousins dead

Kaushambi (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Two cousins were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle on the Prayagraj-Kanpur highway here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday night near Kakoda village.

Station House Officer of Kokhraj police station Chandra Bhushan Maurya said Laxman (28) was returning to his village along with his cousin Ankit (15) after attending a community feast when the accident took place.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and CCTV cameras installed along the highway are being examined, the officer added. PTI CORR ABN DV DV