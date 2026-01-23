Road crash in UP leaves two people dead

Balrampur (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others seriously injured after an e-rickshaw collided with another vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vishal Pandey said the accident occurred late Thursday night on the Gaura-Jaitapur road.

The injured were identified as Bhabhuti Chauhan, Kanchan Chauhan, Bhanmati, Urmila and Barkat Ali. Police rushed them to a community health centre, where doctors declared Bhabhuti Chauhan (45) and Kanchan Chauhan (38) dead.

Pandey said the condition of the remaining three injured was critical and they were referred to the district hospital.