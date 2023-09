Etawah (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Two minor siblings were killed, while their mother was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car while crossing the Etawah-Kanpur national highway here, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (city), Amit Kumar Singh, said the accident took place on Saturday evening when Vimla Devi along with her son Dev (7) and daughter Riya (10) was returning home after meeting a relative.

The woman has been admitted to the Saifai Medical College.