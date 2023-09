Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A truck rammed into a bike here on Monday, leaving a woman dead and her son injured, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Kandhla Road in Budhana area when the 45-year-old woman was on her way to Delhi from Madawar village with her son, SHO, Budhana, Brijesh Sharma said.

While the woman died on the spot, her son has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV