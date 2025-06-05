Road crash in UP's Amethi, one dead

Amethi (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Rae Bareli-Faizabad road in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Thursday, police said.

According to police officials, the accident occurred near the Alaipur crossing in the Mohanganj police station area.

One of the riders, Adarsh Bajpai (20), died on the spot, a local official said.

Two others, identified as Abhishek and Aman, sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the Tiloi Medical College Hospital, police added.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and legal proceedings are underway, the police said.