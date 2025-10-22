Road crash in UP's Gorakhpur leaves two dead

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Two youths were killed and three others injured in a car crash near Nayansar toll plaza here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night when a speeding SUV collided with another while attempting to overtake. Moments later, a pickup vehicle coming from the opposite direction rammed into it.

The deceased were identified as Adarsh Verma (22) and Rohan Kannaujia (22).

Verma's friends Rahat, Subhang, and the another SUV driver driver Dr. Siddharth Singh — sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Police said Adarsh, who was driving, lost control due to high speed.

Locals and police rushed the injured to the BRD Medical College, where doctors declared Adarsh and Rohan dead.

Adarsh, who owned a jewellery shop, was engaged three months ago.

Additional Superintendent of Police, North, Jitendra Srivastava said the cause of the crash is being investigated.PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV