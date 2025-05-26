Road crash in UP's Hamirpur leaves two dead

Hamirpur (UP), May 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 12 others seriously injured in a head-on collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck here, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around midnight when a group of people from Bugaicha village were returning from a 'mundan' (tonsure) ceremony in Chitrakoot on a tractor-trolley, they said.

Shivbhan Singh Chauhan (45), a resident of Banda district, died on the spot, while 13 others sustained serious injuries.

All the injured were rushed to the district hospital, where Savita (45) succumbed to her injuries.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bivar, Umesh Kumar Singh said both bodies have been sent for postmortem.