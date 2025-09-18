Road crash in UP's Prayagraj leaves four dead

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Four youths were killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle in Shivkuti area of the city, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a motorcycle rammed into a pole throwing the occupants on the road.

The four -- Adarsh (15), Shani Gautam (16), Ashutosh Gautam (22) and Kartikey --were returning home after watching a religious procession in Colonelganj, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Civil Lines) Kritika Shukla said.

Police rushed the injured to SRN Hospital, where doctors declared Adarsh, Shani and Ashutosh dead. Kartikey succumbed to injuries around 7 am on Thursday, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Shivkuti police station Rukumpal said the bodies have been sent for postmortem. PTI RAJ ABN ABN DV DV