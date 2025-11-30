Road crash leaves couple dead in UP, child injured

Bareilly (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A couple returning from a wedding were killed while their daughter and the driver of their tempo sustained injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their vehicle on the Lucknow-Delhi national highway, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near a roadside eatery on Saturday night, disrupting traffic in the area.

While Sarita Singh (44) died on the spot, her husband Pankaj Singh (50) succumbed to injuries later, Izzatnagar police station in-charge Vijendra Singh said.

Their 12-year-old daughter Anshika and the tempo driver Zahid sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.

Police said the bodies were sent for postmortem on Sunday morning.