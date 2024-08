Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed and a minor girl was injured when a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the Chittorgarh-Nimahera highway on Tuesday night.

Two of the deceased worked as labourers at a factory and were returning from work when the accident took place. PTI SDA DV DV