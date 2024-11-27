Road crash leaves four doctors dead on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Kannauj (UP): A road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early Wednesday claimed the lives of four doctors and a laboratory technician, all affiliated with the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Saifai, police said.

The incident took place when a high-speed SUV lost control and collided with a divider. A truck then struck the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said the incident occurred around 3 am when the SUV veered off course and crashed into the median divider.

"The vehicle subsequently crossed into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a truck. As a result, the four doctors and one lab technician died on the spot. One additional person, a PG student, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa for treatment," the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Dr. Anirudh Verma, 29, from Agra; Dr.

Santosh Kumar Maurya, 46, from Bhadohi; Dr. Arun Kumar, 34, from Kannauj; and Dr. Nardev, 35, from Bareilly along with laboratory technician Rakesh Kumar, 38.

The group of doctors and the technician were reportedly returning to Saifai after attending a wedding in Lucknow.

Circle Officer of Tirwa Dr. Priyanka Bajpai said the injured, Jaiveer Singh, 39, from Moradabad, has been admitted to the Tirwa Medical College.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.