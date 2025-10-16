Road crash leaves four friends dead in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Four friends were charred to death and one sustained serious injuries when their SUV collided with a truck and caught fire, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night at the highway near Sada village when five youths from Dabda village in Gudamalani tehsil were returning home after work in Sindhari.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to burst into flames, killing four occupants on the spot, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Singh (35), Shambhu Singh (20), Pancha Ram (22) and Prakash (28). The driver, Dilip Singh, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwana) Neeraj Sharma said the bodies were completely charred and could only be identified after DNA testing.

"The remains will be handed over to the families after confirmation," she said.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway, which was cleared after an hour. PTI AG DV DV