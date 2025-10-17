Road crash leaves man dead in UP

Amethi (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A 23-year-old man lost his life, while his friend was injured when a motorcycle rammed into an electricity pole on the Pratapagarh-Amethi highway, police said on Friday.

Subhash (23), a resident of Ammarpur village, was returning home from Amethi along with a friend when the accident took place on Thursday night.

While Subhash died on the spot, his friend Vishal (17) was injured and has been admitted to the community health centre in Amethi.

The body has been sent for postmortem.PTI COR NAV DV DV