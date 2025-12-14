Road crash leaves man dead, sister injured in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed while his sister injured after their motorcycle collided head-on with a truck near Gosai Tal on the Rae Bareli-Sultanpur highway on Sunday, police said.

Villagers immediately rushed the injured siblings -- Vikas Maurya and Pinki Maurya -- to the community health centre in Fursatganj, where doctors declared the man dead.

Station House Officer of Fursatganj police station, Nand Hausila Yadav, said the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

A search for the truck is underway.