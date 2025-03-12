Road crash leaves one dead in UP

Hathras (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A collision between a Uttarakhand Roadways bus and a UP Roadways bus on the Aligarh-Agra Road here left one dead and 17 injured early Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near the village of Meetai when the Uttarakhand Roadways bus, travelling from Agra to Tanakpur, collided head-on with the UP Roadways bus, which was heading from Hathras to Agra.

Vijay Singh (52), the driver of the UP Roadways bus and a resident of Tiket village in Sadabad, Hathras, died on the spot, officials said. The driver of the Uttarakhand Roadways bus, Yunis (47), a resident of Alinagar, Kichha, Uttarakhand, was among the injured.

Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur said, "The collision took place around 3 am in the Chandpa area. One person, the driver of the UP Roadways bus, lost his life, while nearly a dozen passengers sustained injuries." Upon receiving information, Chandpa police rushed to the scene, and all injured passengers were transported to Bagla District Hospital, he said.

"After initial treatment, three critically injured passengers were referred to Aligarh Medical College," Mathur added.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and further legal action is being taken, he added. PTI COR KIS DV DV