Road crash leaves one dead in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A man was killed while three others were seriously injured after an SUV rammed into a combine harvester here, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday in Sikandarpur area.

Krishna (37), who was driving the SUV, died on the spot, while three others identified as Ajay (32), Shashi Kumar (32) and Babban (55) sustained serious injuries, the police said.

All the injured were immediately taken to the local community health centre, from where they were referred to the district hospital in view of their critical condition.

Police said the victims were returning home to Nawanagar village after attending a post-funeral ritual in the Sikandarpur area when the accident took place. The body has been sent for postmortem.