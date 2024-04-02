Road crash leaves seven dead in UP

Chitrakoot (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Seven people died and one was seriously injured when a speeding truck rammed into their autorickshaw here on Tuesday, police said.

While five people died on the spot, two succumbed to their injuries during treatment in hospital, police said.

Chakrapani Tripathi, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Chitrakoot, said the speeding truck hit the autorickshaw, which was going to Ramghat from Karvi railway station, near Kapsethi village on Amanpur road in the Karvi Kotwali area.

The deceased were identified as Anirudh (30), Atar Singh (50) and Akhilesh Singh (22) of Kannauj district, Dharmendra Soni (30) and Nidhi Soni (19) of Hamirpur district, Nirbhay (20) of Chirakoot, and autorickshaw driver Suraj Balmiki (20), he said.

The injured is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Prayagraj, he added.

The truck driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle. Efforts are being made to trace him, the SHO said. PTI COR SAB DIV DIV