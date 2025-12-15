Road crash leaves three friends dead in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Three friends were killed and another injured when a tractor rammed into their motorcycle here, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday when the four were returning after attending a feast in a village, Circle Officer, Kaushambi, Janeshwar Prasad Pandey, said.

Police rushed the injured to a district hospital by an ambulance, where doctors declared Jitendra Ravidas (22), Anil (21), and Dharamsheel (20) dead.

Shri Chand, who was seriously injured in the accident, was referred to a hospital in Prayagraj after receiving first aid, Pandey said.

The tractor driver abandoned the tractor and fled from the spot, he said, and added The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said. PTI COR NAV DV DV