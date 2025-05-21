Road crash leaves three of family dead in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 21 (PTI) A man and his two minor sons were killed, while two others sustained serious injuries after an unidentified vehicle rammed into an auto-rickshaw near Chandokha village here, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the incident occurred late Tuesday night on the Bareilly-Etawah road.

Banarasi alias Jitendra (38) was returning home with his family in the autorickshaw after visiting relatives in Madanapur when the accident took place.

While six-year-old Siddharth and three-year-old Babu alias Veer died on the spot, their father Banarasi succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. His wife Ragini and daughter Ananya were critically injured and are undergoing treatment, the SP added.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.