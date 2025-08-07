Road crash leaves three persons dead in UP

Mathura (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A truck rammed into a tractor-trolley near Sihora village on the Bareilly-Mathura Highway on Thursday, leaving three persons dead and another injured.

The accident took place after the truck apparently suffered a front tyre burst, lost control and rammed into the tractor-trolley coming from the opposite direction, Additional SP, City, Rajeev Kumar said.

"The impact caused the tractor-trolley to overturn, and a minor fire broke out thereafter," he said.

The victims were travelling from Soro in Kasganj district to Bharatpur after collecting water from the Ganga river, Kumar added.

Bhim, Bhupendra, and Bablu -– all in their forties -– died on the spot, while Sonu (42) sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

He is stated to be out of danger, SHO Jamunapar police station, Ajay Kishor said.

All the victims were residents of Lehchora Kala in Bayana area of Bharatpur district, he added.

The truck driver has been taken into police custody, and the bodies have been sent for postmortem in Mathura. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV