Hoshiarpur, Aug 13 (PTI) A car rammed into a motorcycle here, leaving two brothers dead and another person injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night when 48-year-old Mangal Singh along with his son Sandeep was returning to Chotala village after picking up his brother Jinder Singh (50).

Station House Officer, Bhunga Police Post, Gurmit Singh, said they were examining CCTV footage to trace the offending vehicle. PTI COR CHS DV DV