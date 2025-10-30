Road crash leaves two dead in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Two persons were killed after a car rammed into their motorcycle here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 PM on Wednesday, when the car travelling from Purvanchal Expressway towards Lucknow hit a motorcycle carrying Shivraj (42) and Manoj Kumar (40).

Both victims were residents of Sithouli Kala village here.

Police rushed both men to the hospital. Shivraj was declared dead on arrival, while Manoj succumbed to his injuries later at a private hospital, the officials said.

Police have seized the car and detained the driver. A case has been registered under relevant sections.

Postmortem proceedings are underway.