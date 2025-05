Jaipur, May 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others were injured when an autorickshaw was hit by a bus on the Agra highway here, police said on Monday.

The private bus was on its way to Uttar Pradesh from Jaipur when it hit the autorickshaw near Jamdoli area on Sunday night.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where Deepak (16) and Madan Jatav (45) were declared dead.

The bus driver has been detained. PTI SDA DV DV