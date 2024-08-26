Road crash leaves two dead in UP

Banda (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Two people lost their lives in a collision between a tempo and a motorcycle in Atarra area here, police said on Monday.

Police Circle Officer (CO) Gawendra Pal Gautam said the accident took place on the Atarra-Banda road near Khurhand village late Sunday evening.

"The tempo travelling from Banda collided head-on with the motorcycle coming from Atarra. Four people were severely injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Doctors pronounced motorcycle riders Vijay Tiwari (52) and Anil Singh (44) dead upon arrival," he said.

The officer said the two injured tempo passengers have been admitted to a government hospital.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Both vehicles involved in the accident have been seized and an investigation is underway, he added.