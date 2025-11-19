Road crash leaves two dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding vehicle near Nirana village on the Jansath highway, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sanawar (45) and Arun Kumar (36). They worked with a wedding decoration firm.

Circle Officer (Bhopa) Devwrat Bajpai said the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

The driver of the erring vehicle fled from the spot.