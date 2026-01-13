Road crash leaves two men dead in UP

Deoria (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) A motorcycle rammed into a tree in the district, leaving two members of a family dead and another seriously injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Sunday night when cousins Suraj Gaud (23), Anuj Gaud (18) and Prince Gaud (18) were going to a nearby village.

The injured were taken to Deoria Medical College, where Suraj and Anuj were declared dead by the doctors, while Prince is being treated for his injuries, Station House Officer, Dinesh Kumar Mishra, said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.