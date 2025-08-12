Road crash leaves vegetable vendor dead in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) A speeding car rammed into two vegetable handcarts here on Tuesday, leaving a vendor dead and five others injured, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said that two vendors were carrying vegetables on their handcarts in front of Mandi Samiti when the car hit them.

While one of the vegetable vendors identified as Suresh (55) died on the spot, the other sustained injuries.

The body have been sent for postmortem and the injured have been referred to a hospital.

The car has been seized by the police, officials said. PTI COR NAV DV DV