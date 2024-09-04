Road crash probes in India focus on 'at-fault' drivers, less on contributing factors: Report

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Road crash investigations in India often focus on "at-fault" drivers while the methods are basic and lack thoroughness, preventing a comprehensive understanding of crash dynamics and contributing factors, according to a report.

Significant proportion of black spots on sections of highways passing through habitations without any speed calming measures, lack of pedestrian paths and bicycle tracks on urban roads, scarcity of safe crossing facilities near bus stops and high-footfall areas, and low enforcement of seat belt and helmet usage are among the loopholes highlighted in the report.

The report called "Consensus Statement for Road Safety in India (Evidence-informed and Contextually Relevant 2025-2030)" was unveiled on Wednesday at the 15th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion, 2024.

The document has been prepared by the George Institute for Global Health India and is endorsed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the World Health Organization's India office.

"Several Road Safety Initiatives by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways embedded in the 4 E's -- engineering (road and vehicle), enforcement, education and emergency care -- are underway.

"However, this is a siloed approach and limits the scope from a systems thinking, sustainable development and equity perspective that are much needed for an accelerated action on road safety and sustainable development," it said.

The report noted that the absence or inadequacy of crash barriers along highways contributes to the severity of single-vehicle crashes.

"Road crash investigations often focus on 'at-fault' driver, deterring evidence, informed systematic road design and infrastructure. The investigative methods for road crashes are basic and lack thoroughness, preventing a comprehensive understanding of crash dynamics and contributing factors.

"Regular road safety audits and inspections are not consistently conducted, leading to overlooked hazards and deficiencies in road infrastructure that compromise safety," it added.

The experts who have compiled the report noted that various safety technologies have been introduced in the recent past.

"On one hand where new vehicles are getting equipped with safe technologies, regular inspection and maintenance regime for fitness and vehicle licensing is lacking. To supplement the activities of automated test stations and for the protection of the environment, safe disposal of unfit and end-of-life vehicles is needed.

"Illegal parking of vehicles on the shoulders of high-speed roads poses a serious hazard to other vehicles and results in severe injuries from rear-end collisions," the report stated.

In urban areas, parking of vehicles on footpaths, bicycle lanes, and shoulders forces pedestrians and cyclists to use the carriageway, exposing them to the risk of collision, it said, adding that parking enforcement is an integral part of road safety enforcement.

The three-day conference which concluded on Wednesday was hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and George Institute for Global Health in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences and was co-sponsored by the World Health Organisation.

With the theme of "Building a Safer Future for All: Equitable and Sustainable Strategies for Injury and Violence Prevention", the conference put the spotlight on global efforts to reduce injury and violence, particularly among vulnerable populations like children and adolescents.

The 14th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion (Safety 2020) was held in Adelaide, Australia, following the 13th edition in Bangkok, Thailand. PTI GJS GJS NSD NSD