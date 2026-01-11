Road death victim's kin get over Rs 50 lakh as compensation at Delhi tribunal's order

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal on Wednesday awarded Rs 50.77 lakh as compensation to the family of a 36-year-old man who died in a road collision in 2023.

Yogesh Chandra Upadhyay was hit by a dumper on the GT Road near Khampur village.

Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda was hearing a petition filed by the widow, two minor sons and the mother of Upadhyay against driver Parmod Yadav, owner Krishan Kadyan, and vehicle insurer, New India Assurance Co Ltd.

On July 29, 2023, Upadhyay was at a red light on Main GT Road near Village Khampur, Delhi, when he was hit by a dumper being driven at a very high speed in a rash and negligent manner by Yadav.

He was rushed to SRHC Hospital, Narela, in a wounded state. He died at the hospital.

Yadav and Kadyan filed no written statements or evidence despite opportunities, while the insurer filed a legal offer of Rs 22.67 lakh, which claimants rejected and adduced no defence of policy breach.

From the pleadings of the petitioners and the documents presented, the tribunal decided to review only the issue of quantum of compensation and relief in the case.

The tribunal noted that the deceased was only 36 and was working as a senior operator at a private company.

Since he was the only earning member in the family and all four claimants were dependent on him, the tribunal awarded them a compensation of over Rs 50.77 lakh under various heads.

Since the vehicle was insured at the time of the accident, the vehicle insurer was held liable and directed to pay the full compensation amount. PTI MDB VN VN