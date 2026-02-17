Road development cell set up in Gurugram for grievance redressal

Gurugram, Feb 17 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG) constituted a dedicated Road Development Cell (RDC) on Tuesday to ensure focused planning, effective execution, close monitoring, and timely redressal of grievances related to road infrastructure work, said an official.

The RDC shall function under the chairpersonship of Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and the cell will be monitoring road infrastructure projects and redressal the grievances, he added.

According to an official statement, Ankita Choudhary, additional commissioner-II, MCG is vice-chairperson, Vijay Dhaka, Chief Engineer, MCG is member secretary and the members of the RDC are all executive engineers and assistant engineers of MCG.

The RDC shall be responsible for monitoring of major road projects, regular monitoring and review of model road projects. The shall will be monitoring of all road-related projects with project cost ranging from Rs 25 lakh and above and periodic review of project timelines, quality standards, and financial progress.

In the road, related grievance redressal, monitoring, coordination, and timely resolution of road-related grievances received through various platforms, including but not limited to CHS/GMDA portal, MCG mobile application and through "Mhari Sadak" platform.

The RDC shall meet fortnightly or as directed by the chairperson. Reporting and review will include preparation of periodic status reports on road projects and redressal of complaints and submission of consolidated reports to the competent authority as required, he added.