Road excavation works near Haiderpur underpass: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory regarding heavy traffic on the carriageway from Mukarba Chowk towards Rohini due to road excavation works near the Haiderpur underpass.

The traffic is particularly affected for those commuting from Wazirabad towards Rohini and Peeragarhi due to a sunken road at Haiderpur Flyover, the advisory read.

The commuters are urged to take the Inner Ring Road via Mukundpur Flyover, continue through Shalimar Bagh Flyover, turn on to Lala Jagat Narayan Marg and merge at Madhuban Chowk for a smooth journey.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also issued guidelines for motorists, advising them to follow all traffic instructions and signage, reduce speed near the affected zone, avoid mobile phone use while driving and maintain lane discipline to prevent further congestion. PTI SSJ BM AS AS