Road in front of family's home blocked since 2016, Amethi ashram seer sits on dharna

Amethi (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) The Sagara Ashram head priest and seers sat on a dharna with a family, alleging that the road in front of their home had been blocked, officials here said on Monday.

Swami Mauni Maharaj also warned of self-immolation if the issue was not resolved.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Mauni Maharaj said the road outside the house of Rajkumar Maurya, a resident of the Bhilai Kala village of the Mohanganj police station area, has been blocked since 2016. Maurya has complained several times to officials but he could not get justice, Maharaj added.

"The affected person (Maurya) came to me and pleaded for justice. I spoke to the officials and also asked the chief minister through the media to help him. But nothing came out of it. So today I am forced to sit on a dharna. "The officials of the administration are tarnishing the image of the government and defaming it. They are working at the behest of the opposition," he said.

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Tiloi Amit Kumar Singh said a case in this regard is pending in the court of Tehsildar. "Once the judicial process is completed, action will be taken to remove the illegal encroachment," Singh said.

He added, "The road is not obstructed at the spot. A road is available from the other side." Whereas Maurya alleged the tehsil administration is pressurising him to reach a compromise. PTI COR NAV NSD MNK MNK