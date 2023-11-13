Road link to remote Pipsorang to be completed by Aug 15 next year: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Nov 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday announced that the road to remote Pipsorang from Tali in Kra Daadi district will become motorable by Independence Day next year.

A 55-km road from Tali to Pipsorang, an administrative unit, is under construction.

"The national Tricolour will be unfurled by local legislator Jikke Tako at Pipsorang on Independence Day next year and he will come by road," Khandu said.

There had been no motorable road to reach Tali from Itanagar and Khandu had promised in 2017 that his next visit to Tali would be by road. On February 27, that promise was fulfilled when he came to Tali by road to celebrate Nyokum, a festival of the Nyishi tribe.

Khandu came to Pipsorang by chopper along with union minister Kiren Rijiju, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and others. This is the first visit of any chief minister to the area.

Addressing the villagers, Khandu appreciated local BJP MLA Jikke Tako, a first-timer, for his sincere efforts to bring development to his remote constituency.

"I have seen him always talking passionately about his constituency... His sincere efforts are now bearing fruit. Tali today is connected by an all-weather road. There is regular electricity and water supply. And the road to Pipsorang is progressing satisfactorily,” an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

Khandu especially praised Tako’s call of ‘Back to Tali’ to those who migrated from his constituency and settled at places like the state capital and other district headquarters.

With proper road connectivity and basic facilities including health, education and administration being available, people will come back for sure, the chief minister said.

Inaugurating the upgraded Pipsorang SDO headquarters from an administrative circle with headquarters at Kolang, Khandu announced Rs 30 crore for development of the requisite infrastructure. The chief minister also formally launched a piped water scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission at Pipsorang, the release added. PTI UPL NN