Road markings in Jhansi with lime powder: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak asks DM to take action

Jhansi/Lucknow (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Not amused by some markings made on the road with lime powder before he reached Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday asked the district magistrate to take action against the person who got the work done.

Pathak along with principal secretary of health department arrived in Jhansi after the death of at least 10 children in a fire that engulfed the children's ward of the medical college.

In a video message, Pathak said, "Before I reached Jhansi Medical College, some person was laying lime powder on the roadside, which is very sad. I condemn this. And, I would ask the District Magistrate to identify the person, who got the work done, and take strong action against him. I will never accept this." A statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said as soon as information about the incident was received, Adityanath sent Pathak and the principal health secretary to the spot.

In a video doing the rounds on social, some workers are seen making marks on the road with lime powder, ostensibly for some VIP movement. Sixteen children were injured in the tragic incident and were battling for life.

District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

The children who were in the outer part of the NICU were rescued, along with some of those who were in the interior part.

The state-run medical college started services in 1968 and is one of the largest government hospitals in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. PTI NAV ZMN ZMN