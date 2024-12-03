Road network in Chhattisgarh will match developed countries in next 2 years: CM

Raipur, Dec 3 (PTI) The road network in Chhattisgarh will be on par with any developed country in the next two years, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday.

The state government on Tuesday released the 10th monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 into bank accounts of nearly 70 lakh women under the Mahtari Vandan Yojna at a function in Raigarh district.

Sai inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of works totalling Rs 137.55 crore on the occasion.

"The state government has prepared a new industrial policy for the rapid development of industries. In the next two years, the road network in Chhattisgarh will be on par with any developed country. Surguja and Bastar now have air connectivity," the chief minister said.

The state government had purchased a record 145 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers while the new target is procurement of 160 lakh tonnes of paddy, he said.

"Today, we have transferred the 10th installment of the 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana' into the accounts of our 70 lakh mothers and sisters. Their blessings give me the strength to work. The sparkle of self-respect seen in their eyes is our biggest satisfaction," Sai said.

At the request of the CM, one Saraswati Yadav pressed the button which initiated the online transfer of money.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of building a developed India by 2047. We have also prepared a vision document to develop Chhattisgarh by the year 2047. The vision document focuses on the rapid industrialisation of the state," Sai added. PTI TKP NSK