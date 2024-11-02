Road rage: Businessman assaulted for attempting to run over four men in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) A group of people assaulted a businessman after he attempted to run over four men with his SUV in an incident of road rage in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered two cases in connection with the incident that occurred in the Sanpada area on Thursday night, an official said.

A group of around 20 people dragged businessman Digvijay Shelke (28) out of his SUV and assaulted him after the latter allegedly attempted to run over four men following an argument, he said.

The official said a quarrel broke out after a man rammed his scooter into a parked car belonging to one Ayush Patil, who was talking to his friends outside a hotel.

Patil and his friends later demanded that the man pay for the damage he did to the car. The man then called up his brother, Bhim Tamrakar, a security guard, and an argument ensued, he said.

Tamrakar called up Shelke, who arrived at the scene and confronted Patil and his friends and allegedly attempted to run them over in a fit of rage, the official said.

A group of 20 people soon gathered outside the hotel and thrashed Shelke, he said.

The official said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against Shelke, and based on his complaint, 23 people have been booked for rioting, assault, and wrongful confinement under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). PTI ZA ARU