Road rage: HC grants pre-arrest bail to woman accused of killing biker; says she just delivered baby

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has granted pre-arrest bail to a woman in a case of road rage in which she and her husband allegedly beat a biker to death two months back, noting that she was pregnant at that time and delivered a baby earlier this month.

A vacation bench of Justice Ashwin Bhobe, in the order passed on Tuesday, said the woman's custodial interrogation was not required.

The accused woman Anam Ansari and her husband Ahmed Ansari have been booked for assaulting and murdering Omprakash Sharma in March this year in Mumbai's Vakola area.

While Anam Ansari assaulted Sharma with her slipper, helmet and hands, her husband attacked him with a concrete paver block found on the road. Sharma was taken to a hospital where he died a few days later.

According to police, the accused couple, who were on their motorbike, got into a heated argument with the deceased after he suddenly stopped in front of their vehicle.

Ahmed Ansari was arrested in the case and is in judicial custody at present.

The woman was 30 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident.

Her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a sessions court in April following which she moved the high court.

Her advocate Shekhar Singh argued in the HC that the woman has delivered a child and the baby is now 25 days old and hence she should be granted relief.

The prosecution opposed the plea claiming that while the paver block has been recovered, the slipper and the helmet used by the woman to assault the victim is yet to be seized. It added that the offence was serious.

The high court in its order noted that the woman had not absconded after the incident.

"Considering the nature of allegations against the applicant (Anam Ansari) and the fact that she is now a mother of a 25-day-old baby and she has no criminal antecedents, custodial interrogation of the applicant would not be required," the HC said.

It added that the woman's custody was not required just to recover the slipper and the helmet allegedly used by her to assault the victim. PTI SP NP