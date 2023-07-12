Road rage: Man dies in hospital two days after being dragged by dumper; driver arrested

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died in a hospital, two days after he suffered injuries due to being dragged by a dumper truck in suburban Goregaon, a police official said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Narendra Pawar, died late night on Tuesday, he said.

The accident took place on S V Road in the early hours of Sunday when the deceased along with his friend was on his way home, the police official said.

"At that time, an argument broke out between Pawar and the dumper driver. It turned into a scuffle and Pawar started shooting a video, but the dumper driver started using foul language against him. This enraged the victim and he tried to open the dumper's door," he said.

However, the dumper driver started driving and Pawar got dragged for some distance. The driver fled from the spot after the incident and Pawar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died two days later, he added.

On the basis of primary information, the police have arrested the 46-year-old driver of the dumper under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official said. PTI ZA NP