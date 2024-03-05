Road rage, pending challans, fuel prices top anxiety triggers among car owners in Delhi-NCR: Survey

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Road rage, pending challans and fuel prices are the top anxiety triggers among car owners while driving on Delhi-NCR roads, according to a survey report.

The survey was conducted by Park+ -- a utility app for car owners -- and involved 18,000 car owners in Delhi-NCR. The survey sheds light on mental wellness and anxiety triggers faced by those navigating roads in the regions.

According to the survey, road rage is the primary cause of anxiety among car owners in Delhi-NCR.

Frequent traffic jams, restricted road conditions, two-wheelers manoeuvring through traffic, and people disregarding traffic rules are the main factors contributing to road rage, the survey has found.

Pending challans and fuel prices are two other pain points for car owners.

Despite streamlined e-challans, challenges arise when car owners neglect online checks or have outdated contact information, resulting in fines and vehicle impoundments.

Fuel prices, which make up 30-40 per cent of maintenance costs, are also a major concern, particularly with city driving limiting efficiency to 12-14 kilometres per litre. This causes substantial monthly expenses for regular commuters, the survey found.

Park+ founder Amit Lakhotia said, "We aim to enhance the car ownership experience and have launched 'Offence Reporter' for digital challan settlements and partnered with Indian Oil for affordable petrol." PTI NSM NIT NIT SZM