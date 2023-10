Palghar, Oct 9 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Palghar for allegedly killing a tanker driver, a police official said on Monday.

The tanker had accidentally brushed against a car on October 1 at Maljipada on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, he said.

"The occupants of the car beat him to death. We have arrested three persons from Vasai and Virar," he said.