Road rage: Video journalist assaulted by motorcycle rider and associates; four arrested

Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) A video journalist of a national news channel was assaulted in Mumbai's Prabhadevi area on Saturday, following which four persons were arrested, a police official said.

Anil Shinde was on his way to office in Lower Parel in the afternoon when the incident took place, he said.

"While he was walking, a motorcycle attempting to cut a lane rammed into him, resulting in an argument. The rider took a stick and hit Shinde on the head. The accused then returned with three associates and beat up Shinde," the official said.

After Shinde dialled the police control room, a team from N M Joshi Marg police station arrived at the spot and took him to a hospital, the official said.

"A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and four persons were arrested. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added. PTI DC BNM