Road repairs worth Rs 1,000 cr undertaken in Bhiwandi

Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) Repair works worth Rs 1,000 crore have been initiated on two major routes from Bhiwandi, alongside urgent restoration of the pothole-hit Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city, a senior official said.

District collector Dr Srikrishna Panchal on Friday said Rs 300 crore and Rs 700 crore have been earmarked for the Bhiwandi-Chinchoti and the Bhiwandi-Wada roads, respectively.

"Traffic woes on these important roads will ease and the number of casualties will come down," he told PTI, adding that he has been tasked with overseeing the projects and coordinating with stakeholders.

The Bhiwandi routes are vital connectors for freight and passenger traffic, and their poor condition has long been a concern for commuters and transporters.

"Following Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's orders, I convened a meeting of the concerned departments and gave them specific directions regarding the works," he said.

