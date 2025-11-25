Road safety a shared responsibility: Mizoram's Transport Minister

Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) Mizoram's Transport Minister Vanlalhlana on Tuesday said road safety is a shared responsibility, crucial not just for drivers but for all road users.

He was speaking at the launch of the 44th Road Safety Week by Zoram Drivers' Union (ZDU) in Aizawl.

Vanlalhlana noted the dangers of reckless driving and urged people to abide by laws formulated by the government for public safety.

The Road Safety Week will be observed till December 1, aiming to raise awareness, encourage accountability, reduce accidents, and also ensure vehicle fitness.

More than 70 people lost their lives in vehicular accidents in Mizoram between January and September this year, according to the traffic police.

The northeastern state, which is known for its traffic discipline, also recorded 124 road accidents resulting in 112 fatalities in 2024. PTI CORR SOM