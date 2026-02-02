Road safety force helped reduced almost 50pc highway mishap deaths in Punjab: AAP

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) The Punjab government's special road safety unit, Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF), has helped reduce highway accident deaths in the state by nearly 50 per cent in 2024, AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu said on Monday.

Marking two years of the SSF, Pannu said Punjab recorded 1,955 highway accident deaths in 2023, which fell sharply to 1,016 in 2024, saving about 940 lives in one year.

Pannu said about 1,500 specially trained personnel are deployed full-time under the SSF and stationed at intervals of 30 km on highways, enabling teams to reach accident sites within six to eight minutes.

"These vehicles are equipped with first-aid facilities and rescue tools, and the personnel are trained to safely extract victims and provide immediate medical aid before shifting them to hospitals," he said.

Pannu added that the strong presence of the SSF has almost eliminated post-accident looting and significantly reduced highway crime, especially at night.