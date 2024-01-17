Road safety force to be rolled out on Republic Day: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said a road safety force that will streamline traffic movement and check road accidents will be dedicated to the people on Republic Day.

Addressing a gathering at an event to hand over recruitment letters to 461 people here, Mann said the 'Sadak Surakhya Force' (road safety force) will initially have around 130 vehicles equipped with ultra-modern gadgets.

The first-of-its-kind force will be instrumental in saving lives by keeping a check on rash driving that often leads to fatal road accidents and streamlining the movement of vehicular traffic, he said.

He said that special vehicles with ultra-modern gadgets will be deployed every 30 km on the roads.

These vehicles will have a medical kit for providing emergency treatment, Mann said, adding that the force will be duly connected with trauma centres to ensure that people get required medical help on time.

To provide employment opportunities to the youth of Punjab, the state government is carrying out regular recruitment drives in various departments, said Mann.

Recently, appointment letters have been given to 200 freshly recruited civilian support staff in the investigation cadre which includes legal officers, assistant legal officers, financial officers, assistant financial officers and forensic officers, said Mann.

Apart from this, 245 new sub-inspectors have also been recruited in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation for the first time, who are undergoing training at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur.

"Today appointment letters are being given to newly recruited head constables in the investigation cadre," said Mann.

"This is for the first time in the history of Punjab Police that head constables are being recruited directly," said Mann.

He said Their induction will help improve the investigation quality that will further enhance the conviction rate.

As committed by the state government, the yearly recruitment process to 1,746 posts of constable and 288 posts of sub-inspector is also going on, he added.

Going ahead, the state government will recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors in Punjab Police every year, Mann said.

He further said the state government is opening eight centres for imparting training to students preparing for competitive exams, including UPSC. PTI CHS VSD RHL