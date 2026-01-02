Road safety month begins in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (HP), Jan 2 (PTI) With an aim to reduce road accidents, promote awareness of traffic rules, and protect human lives, the Himachal Pradesh government is organising a slew of activities as part of the 38th National Road Safety Month that began on New Year's Day, officials said on Friday.

At the launch of the month-long 'Road Safety-Life Protection' campaign by the Transport Department in Bilaspur district, Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar emphasised that road safety is not merely a campaign but a continuous social responsibility that needs to be adopted as a people's movement.

Kumar, in a statement issued here, urged people to follow traffic regulations, wear helmets and seat belts, adhere to speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refrain from overloading vehicles, and assist accident victims.

He said on Friday and Saturday, activities related to compliance and awareness of the Motor Vehicles Act will be conducted. From January 5 to 7, meetings of the District Road Safety Committee will be held to review various aspects, followed by identification and training programmes for road safety volunteers on January 8 and 9.

Kumar said from January 12 to 14, special awareness drives will focus on over-speeding, lane discipline, and the use of mobile phones while driving, and from January 15 to 17, the Transport Department will provide detailed guidance to drivers on accident prevention measures. Special eye check-up camps for drivers will be organised from January 19 to 21, he said.

Students in educational institutions will be sensitised through quizzes, painting and essay writing competitions, and road safety walks from January 22 to 24. Street plays will be staged to spread the message of road safety among the public from January 24 to 26.

According to the statement, comprehensive information sessions on road safety and the Motor Vehicles Act will be conducted for taxi, bus, auto, truck drivers, and general motorists on January 29 and 30.