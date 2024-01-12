Road safety week: 25% of facial injuries in road accidents require major surgery, say doctors

Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) About 25 per cent of facial injuries caused in road accidents require major surgical intervention, doctors at a programme under the central government’s road safety week said.

Over 250 cases of injuries to the face are reported annually in road accidents in the outpatient department (OPD) of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery department in Himachal Pradesh Government Dental College and Hospital, Shimla, they said.

The Government of India has organised road safety week from January 11 to 18 under which several programmes are being held to educate and inform people about prevention of road accidents.

Speaking during an awareness programme regarding facial injuries and their prevention in road accidents on Thursday evening, Dr. Yogesh Bhardwaj, head of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery department, said that 25 per cent of such injuries require major surgical interventions.

Bhardwaj, who is also the president of the state chapter, Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, said that road accidents can completely ruin and mutilate the human face leading to devastating emotional and psychological consequences.

Speaking to PTI, Bhardwaj and Dr. Rangila Rao said the first 60 minutes after the accident, also called the golden hour, is crucial for the patient. They need to be kept in a lateral position and stretchers should be used while carrying them and their legs, shoulders and neck should be lifted at the same time, they said.

They also advised against giving water to the patient and underscored the importance of applying pressure on the wounds to stop the bleeding.

They also stressed on the use of helmets and seat belts while driving and spoke against the people using phones while driving.